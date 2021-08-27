GameCredits (GAME) Tops One Day Volume of $1.12 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $25.22 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00360171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,314,707 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

