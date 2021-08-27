Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $206,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 16.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 33,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $175.86. 619,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,183. Garmin has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $176.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

