Gateway Advisory LLC Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $347.64 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

