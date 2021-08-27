Gateway Advisory LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Align Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,251,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 223.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $696.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.33 and a twelve month high of $721.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

