Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Gateway Advisory LLC lowered its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

