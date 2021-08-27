GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of GATX worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 653.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 893.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.56.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.99.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

