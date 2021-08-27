GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post $110.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.50 million and the lowest is $109.19 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $479.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.12 million to $488.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $519.92 million, with estimates ranging from $517.33 million to $522.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,712,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

