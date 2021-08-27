GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 26,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,553,297 shares.The stock last traded at $51.88 and had previously closed at $56.79.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GDS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in GDS by 1.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GDS by 19.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GDS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

