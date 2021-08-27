General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Motors were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,208,000 after buying an additional 315,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

NYSE GM opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

