Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getinge AB develops, manufactures and sells products and services for operating rooms, intensive-care units, hospital wards, sterilization departments, elderly care for life science companies and institutions. The company’s operating segments consists of Medical Systems, Extended Care and Infection Control. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Australia. Getinge AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNGBY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Pareto Securities cut Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Getinge from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a $41.32 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Getinge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.16.

GNGBY stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Getinge has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

