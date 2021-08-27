Glassman Wealth Services Buys 419 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,269.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 33.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 275.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.72. 46,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.85, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

