Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.95. 830,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,069,828. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,293. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

