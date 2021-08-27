Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Anthem were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,370,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.46. 18,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,296. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

