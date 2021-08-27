Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 124 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.96. 11,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,858. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $247.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

