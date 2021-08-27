Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 35 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $313.55. 10,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,515. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $314.37. The stock has a market cap of $161.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.