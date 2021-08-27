Glassman Wealth Services Sells 152 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.79. The stock had a trading volume of 115,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $323.07 billion, a PE ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

