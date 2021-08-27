Glassman Wealth Services Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,878 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 1,204,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,335,930. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

