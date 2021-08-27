Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.31. 54,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 80,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $314,000.

