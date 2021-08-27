GNY 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $210,249.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $89.45 million and $210,249.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GNY has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.00762331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100758 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

