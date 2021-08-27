GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 3,152,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,925. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GoHealth by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after buying an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,128,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.