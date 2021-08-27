Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,125. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

