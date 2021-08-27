Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Position Trimmed by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.