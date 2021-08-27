Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSEW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,811,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,185,000 after purchasing an additional 234,265 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,901,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 485,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,221,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

BATS GSEW opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.