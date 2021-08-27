Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the July 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF opened at $1.42 on Friday. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70.

Get Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. alerts:

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.