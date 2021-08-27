Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the July 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF opened at $1.42 on Friday. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70.
About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,
Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.