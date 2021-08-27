Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Grange Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In related news, insider Honglin Zhao purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$265,320.00 ($189,514.29).

Grange Resources Limited engages in the integrated iron ore mining and pellet production business in the northwest region of Tasmania. The company is involved in the mining, processing, and sale of iron ore; and exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It owns interests in the Savage River project in Tasmania; and Southdown magnetite project that covers an area of approximately 1700 hectares located in Western Australia.

