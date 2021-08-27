Graypoint LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,613.67. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,848.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

