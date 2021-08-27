Graypoint LLC Has $377,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of CL traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

