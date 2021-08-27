Graypoint LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.16. 2,062,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,463,971. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

