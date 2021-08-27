Graypoint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.95. 164,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

