Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,331 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after acquiring an additional 97,741 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

