Graypoint LLC Sells 740 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 23,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.12. 3,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.54.

