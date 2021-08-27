Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.88) and last traded at GBX 905.50 ($11.83). Approximately 7,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 61,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.82).

GHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gresham House in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 912.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.33 million and a P/E ratio of 503.06.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

