Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 1,929 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

JKF opened at $66.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

