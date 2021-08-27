Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 2,753,810 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 2,140,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $10,286,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 797,366 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

