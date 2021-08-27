Grimes & Company Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

FBHS opened at $99.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

