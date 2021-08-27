Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 641,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

