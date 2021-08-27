Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in General Mills by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in General Mills by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

