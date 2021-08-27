Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 95,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 935,679 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $25.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

