GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 39,869 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 429.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 12,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $137,095.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

