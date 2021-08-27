GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Dollar Tree makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.48. 248,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

