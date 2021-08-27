GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 6,025 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. 125,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.