Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GSHHY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.64.
About Guangshen Railway
