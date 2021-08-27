Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GSHHY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,421. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.