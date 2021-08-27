Guess?, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Guess? has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

