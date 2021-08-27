Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $2.86 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 59,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.64. The company had a trading volume of 132,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

