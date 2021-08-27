Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Purchases 20,000 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of HOFV stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 2,465.73%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
