Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO) were down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$40.00 and last traded at C$40.29. Approximately 739,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,096,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.24 to C$0.15 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.46. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 733.84, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

