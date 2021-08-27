Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 38.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after buying an additional 316,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after buying an additional 195,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after buying an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,299,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

