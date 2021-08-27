Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.26% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 85.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFS. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

