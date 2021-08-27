Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $7.91 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

