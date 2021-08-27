Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

ALLY opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

